Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

