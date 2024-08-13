Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,078,099 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,987,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078,099 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.99% of Microsoft worth $281,035,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 2,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 365,493 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $406.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.