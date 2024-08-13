Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,525,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.