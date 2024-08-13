Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

