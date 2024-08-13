Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.