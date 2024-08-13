Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 348.3% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 348.3% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 149,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

VTWV stock opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.593 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.