Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBK stock opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day moving average of $250.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
