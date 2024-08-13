Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 510.3% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
VTC opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $78.09.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
