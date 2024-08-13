Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 510.3% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

VTC opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $78.09.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

