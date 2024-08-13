Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 135.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $163.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

