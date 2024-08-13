Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,953,350 shares.

Velocys Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.27.

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

