Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Veralto were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $3,241,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $3,061,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.05. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

