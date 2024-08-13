Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Position Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veralto by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $528,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Veralto by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,441 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,143,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $107.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

