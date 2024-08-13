Vestis Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:VSTS)

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Vestis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vestis’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vestis’ FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Vestis alerts:

VSTS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Vestis Price Performance

VSTS opened at $12.62 on Monday. Vestis has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.33 million. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Vestis’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at $210,352,171.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 116,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 293,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,441 in the last ninety days.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.