Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $607.01 million, a P/E ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 379.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Viant Technology by 55.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

