Viawealth LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Viawealth LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Viawealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $22,370,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,237,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 744,383 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $515,504,000 after purchasing an additional 173,495 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 33.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 255.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Apple stock opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

