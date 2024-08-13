Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

