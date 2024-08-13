VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,329,000.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $31.93.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.