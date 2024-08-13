VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,329,000.

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

