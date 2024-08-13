Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.37. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 335,274 shares.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

