Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.37. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 335,274 shares.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
