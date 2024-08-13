Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, an increase of 3,931.7% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ZTR opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In related news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

