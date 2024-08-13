Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

