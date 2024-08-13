Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $241.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.97 and its 200-day moving average is $256.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

