Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Wallbox Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

