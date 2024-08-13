Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

WSO stock opened at $467.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

