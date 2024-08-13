WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Up 81.2% in July

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer
An institutional investor recently raised its position in WaveDancer stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.49% of WaveDancer worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
WaveDancer Stock Up 45.4 %
WaveDancer stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. WaveDancer has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.
About WaveDancer
WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.
