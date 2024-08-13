Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Update

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 813.2% from the July 15th total of 154,400 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WBUY stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Webuy Global has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

