Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRON. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.57.

IRON opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $7,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 150,209 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 353,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

