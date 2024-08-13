Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITOS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $523.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.40.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

