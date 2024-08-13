Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.