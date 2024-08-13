Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINCGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINCFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

