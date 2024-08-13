Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:WINC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

