WM Technology’s (MAPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.61 target price on the stock.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPS opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $69,433.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other WM Technology news, Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $91,299.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,142.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $69,433.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,557 shares of company stock worth $199,783. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WM Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the first quarter worth $4,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 671,253 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 193,344 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.