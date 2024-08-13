Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 732 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,812.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,263,304. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

