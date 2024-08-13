WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.19

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.42. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 13,021 shares.

WVS Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from WVS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.