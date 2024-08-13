X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.85

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and traded as low as $23.26. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 1,650,630 shares changing hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

