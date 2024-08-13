Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance

Shares of XIAXF stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

