Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance
Shares of XIAXF stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.
About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
