Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 736.4% in July

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,402,000 shares, an increase of 736.4% from the July 15th total of 1,243,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,804.0 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

