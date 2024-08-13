Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 736.4% in July

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,402,000 shares, an increase of 736.4% from the July 15th total of 1,243,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,804.0 days.
Xinyi Solar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
About Xinyi Solar
