Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the July 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Xior Student Housing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XIORF opened at C$28.50 on Tuesday. Xior Student Housing has a 52 week low of C$27.10 and a 52 week high of C$28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.50.

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

