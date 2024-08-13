Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 4.7 %
YKLTY stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.45.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
