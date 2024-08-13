Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 4.7 %

YKLTY stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

