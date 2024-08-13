Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 490,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance

Yamaguchi Financial Group stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

