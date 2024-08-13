Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in July

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

YAMCY stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.

Get Yamaha alerts:

About Yamaha

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.