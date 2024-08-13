Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in July

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yamaha Price Performance
YAMCY stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.
About Yamaha
