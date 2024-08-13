Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Yamato Price Performance
Shares of YATRY stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Yamato has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $19.18.
Yamato Company Profile
