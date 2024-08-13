Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Yamato Price Performance

Shares of YATRY stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Yamato has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Yamato Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

