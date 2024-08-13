Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the July 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YNGFF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
