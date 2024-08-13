Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the July 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YNGFF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

