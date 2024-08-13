Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Down 0.5 %

Yara International ASA stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Featured Articles

