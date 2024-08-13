YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.76 million for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

