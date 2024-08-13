Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, an increase of 414.5% from the July 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Shares of YLLXF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

