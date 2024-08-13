Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YERBF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Yerbaé Brands has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yerbaé Brands
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.