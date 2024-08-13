Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yerbaé Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YERBF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Yerbaé Brands has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

