Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.
About Yokogawa Electric
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yokogawa Electric
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.