Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

