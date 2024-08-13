Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,846,400 shares, an increase of 804.7% from the July 15th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,464.0 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
Shares of YUEIF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
