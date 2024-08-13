Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,846,400 shares, an increase of 804.7% from the July 15th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,464.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

Shares of YUEIF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

