Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Update

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the July 15th total of 319,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Price Performance
Yuexiu Property stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
About Yuexiu Property
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yuexiu Property
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.