Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Update

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the July 15th total of 319,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Price Performance

Yuexiu Property stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

About Yuexiu Property

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

