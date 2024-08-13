Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 55.1% in July

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zalando Price Performance
Shares of Zalando stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Zalando has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.71.
Zalando Company Profile
