Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 55.1% in July

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Zalando has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

