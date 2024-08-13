Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 241.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zapata Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Zapata Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZPTA opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Zapata Computing has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Zapata Computing

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapata Computing stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.16% of Zapata Computing at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Zapata Computing Company Profile

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

