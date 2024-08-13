Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.3 days.

Zeon Price Performance

ZEOOF stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Zeon has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.68.

Zeon Company Profile

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

