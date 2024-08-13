Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZHUZY opened at C$16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.19. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 52-week low of C$12.92 and a 52-week high of C$18.30.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Company Profile

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of propulsion and control systems to rolling stock industry in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers rail transit electrical equipment, such as traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

